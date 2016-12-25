Memorial for Hadar Goldin dedicated

“Bringing back the body of an IDF soldier is not just a family concern. It’s a concern for the nation.”

Professor Simha Goldin took part on Sunday in the inauguration of a special memorial in memory of his son Hadar at the Amit School of Science in Kfar Batya in western Raanana.

“Bringing back the body of an IDF soldier is not just a family concern. It’s a concern for the nation,” said Goldin.

The unique memorial was built in memory of three students of the school who have passed away: Hadar Goldin, Oz Wilchek and David Melamed of blessed memory.

Hadar Goldin fell in battle on the last day of Operation Protective Edge, and his body is still in the hands of Hamas. His family is still working on many fronts to return their son's body for burial in Israel.

Oz Wilchek, aged 16, died this year after a long battle with cancer, and David Melamed also died of cancer, fifteen years ago, at the age of 14.