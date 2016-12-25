"My Husband is Gone. My 7 Children Are Now Orphans. What Now?"

"How will we live without Abba?"

These are the cries I heard coming from the room of my 7 children after my husband passed away last week.

For a year, my husband grew more and more sick. I watched him suffer tremendously, and waste away. Finally last week he was spared from his pain. He was too young to leave this world. He was a talmid chacham, who brought so much light into the world through his limud Torah.

But now he is gone. We are sitting shiva this week. And while my mind should be completely in grieving the loss of the father of my children, I am filled instead with fear for the future -- How will we live? We have seven beautiful children, and live very modestly as is. I see the pain in their eyes, and it is devastating.

PLEASE HELP US

Their cries are all too familiar -- I remember weeping myself, just as they do now, when I lost my parents. Yes, I am an orphan too. There are no parents for us to turn to for support at this time.

There is only me, one woman, left in this time of grieving, to keep my sweet children alive and to find a way to move on. There is also you. If you are reading this, you have the power to help us begin again. Please, I have almost no family left in this world. But you, Am Yisrael, can be my family.

And with your help, my family can stand up from shiva with new hope for the future. Please, I am begging you, give what you can.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL CAMPAIGN