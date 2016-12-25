Bennett: Time to annex Ma'ale Adumim

Jewish Home party head and Education Minister Naftali Bennett spoke to Army Radio this morning about Friday's UN Security Council resolution calling for a halt to Jewish building in Judea and Samaria in which the US abstained, thus allowing the resolution to pass 14-0.

“Thousands of terrorists around the world look at the UN decision and really see it as [tacit encouragement of] drafting for terror,” he said.

“Terrorists will say, ‘Those who trample children with their cars and go out [to stab people] with knives are the ones who benefit,” Bennett said of the consequences he foresees as a result of the UN decision.

According to Bennett, the appropriate response is to annex the Jewish city of Ma’ale Adumim in Judea. The city is 5 miles from Jerusalem at the northern edge of the Judean Desert and has 38,000 residents.

“We have already tried the way of the Left; the time has come to try the path that we are suggesting - sovereignty over a maximum of area with a minimum of Palestinians. We will soon submit a ‘Ma’ale Adumim bill’ to the Knesset,” he asserted.