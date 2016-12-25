PA: Moving Embassy to Jerusalem means approving 'occupation'

PA warns Trump not to move US Embassy, says move may start "new war."

The Palestinian Authority has called on the Arab League to organize Islamic cooperation for the purpose of working against US President-elect Donald Trump's plan to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Senior Palestinian Authority politician Rami Hamdallah said moving the Embassy would be in direct violation of international law, and would "legitimize" Israel's "crimes" and the "occupation of Palestinian lands since 1967."

The Palestinian Authority also called on the international community not to allow any aid to Israel to reach the "settlements." In addition, the Palestinian Authority condemned the Israeli government's decision to destroy illegal Arab buildings in Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem, as well as illegal Arab buildings in the rest of Israel.

Supreme Muslim Council head Iharma Sabari warned Trump not to keep his promise to move the Embassy. Sabari said if Trump does keep his promise, it will be considered as if the US recognized Jerusalem as the Jew's capital, and will start a "new war" against "Palestinians" and Muslim Arabs.