Betrayal by the Obama administration

The Center for Righteousness and Integrity (CRI) strongly condemns the failure of the Obama administration to veto the UN resolution censoring Israel regarding development in Judea and Samaria and Jerusalem.



Martin Oliner, chairman of CRI stated that: "By breaking with decades of precedent and policy, President Obama has jeopardized the security of our closest ally. The betrayal of the Jewish people is made more galling by the patronizing comments which characterized the resolution as beneficial to the peace process that accompanied the abstention."



"The suggestion that peace can be achieved through this resolution is disingenuous. By failing to veto the resolution the lame duck Obama administration has shown its antipathy to Israel. It marks the deathknell of American exceptionalism and demonstrates President Obama's continual lack of leadership, commitment and loyalty to our allies.



"In the final analysis, it is the abandonment of America's long-standing value of ensuring justice, righteousness, and integrity throughout the world".

Mr. Oliner is a philanthropist and activist who has served as the Mayor of the Village of Lawrence and is currently on the presidium of the Religious Zionists of America.

In the past, Mr. Oliner served as one of six members of the Executive Board of Touro College. He was a founder of the San Francisco School of Osteopathic Medicine and has served as a director of the New York School of Podiatry.

Mr. Oliner served as President of Congregation Sharray Tefila in Lawrence, N.Y. for 3 years, co-chairman of the Village’s Board of Design since its inception, and a member of the HAFTR (Hebrew Academy of the FiveTowns and Rockaway) Board for many years. He has provided extensive pro bono assistance to many local organizations and has regularly opened his home for fundraising events.