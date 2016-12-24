Bennett: Apply Israeli law in Judea and Samaria

Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) spoke about the UN's latest anti-Israel resolution on Saturday night.

"We're about to go from retreat to sovereignty. Thousands of terrorists the world over are looking at the UN's decision. They see it as a call to arms. This decision is a direct result of Oslo's policy of surrender, retreat, and divisions. It's a result of public agreement to create a Palestinian state in our country's heartland. This resolution will be thrown into history's garbage can, just like its predecessors," Bennett said.

"We have not gained honor and love by retreating, but shame and international pressure to surrender even more. This is the time to make a 180 degree turn. It's time to go from retreat to sovereignty," he emphasized.

"The conclusion needs to be that we will no longer agree to suicide through creating a Palestinian state, and we will work to apply Israeli law in Ma'ale Adumim, in the Jordan Valley, in Ofra, and in all of Area C as soon as possible."

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud), who is currently on an official visit to Georgia, said, "The Obama administration will not be able to cover up its failure in Aleppo with its shameful decision regarding Israel. He who was unsuccessful in his fight against darker regimes, is now attempting to harm his only democratic ally in the Middle East.

"History shows there are events which create drastic changes in Israel's response. History will remember the UN Security Council's Resolution 2334 as the one which brought about Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. No decision will cause Israel to stop building on its own land," Hotovely concluded.