Trump picks Jewish attorney to handle international negotiations

US President-elect Donald Trump has attorney Jason Greenblatt to be Special Representative for International Negotiations.

Greenblatt is the Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer for Trump Organization. He was also one of Trump's principal advisers on US-Israel relations during the election campaign. Greenblatt, an Orthodox Jew, has also served as an adjunct professor of management at Yeshiva University from January 2015 to May 2016.

Greenblatt also served as a security guard at a yeshiva in Judea and Samaria during the 1980s.

Sources told CNN that Greenblatt will be primarily in charge of US-Cuban relations, as well as the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

In an op-ed on CNN earlier this year, Greenblatt wrote, "A Trump administration will be a true friend to Israel. Jerusalem is Israel's capital, and the undivided city is essential to the security of its all its citizens regardless of their religious faith."

In a statement released by Trump's campaign, Greenblatt said, "My philosophy, in both business and in life, is that bringing people together and working to unite, rather than to divide, is the strongest path to success. I truly believe that this approach is one that can yield results for the United States in matters all over the world. I look forward to serving on President-elect Trump's team, and helping to achieve great outcomes for our country."

Greenblatt has also suggested the US "borrow land" in Turkey and Jordan to create safe havens for Syrians civilians fleeing their country's civil war.