Israel returns bodies of nine terrorists to the PA

Israel hands over the bodies of nine terrorists killed while carrying out attacks against Israelis.

Israel on Friday handed to the Palestinian Authority the bodies of nine terrorists killed while carrying out attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians, the IDF said, according to AFP.

Five of the bodies were those of terrorists from Hevron.

They were returned a week after Israel handed Palestinian authorities the bodies of seven other terrorists.

The Israeli government had at one point promised to stop the transfer of terrorists’ bodies to the PA, though this would not be the first time that Israel has done so after promising to cease the practice.

The policy was an issue of contention between former Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon, who in the past argued that the return of terrorists’ bodies to their families prevents escalations, and Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan, who has opposed such transfers.

While in office, Ya’alon opted to return the bodies of slain terrorists, while Erdan, who has authority over the transfers of terrorists from within Israeli sovereign territory, had in the past prevented such handovers.

In recent months, however, Israel has eased its policy and begun to transfer the bodies of terrorists, under the condition that their burial be conducted immediately following the return, and not involve large displays of public support for the terrorists and their actions.

