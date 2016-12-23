Passenger plane hijacked over Libya amid bomb threat

Jet carrying 118 people diverted to Malta in apparent hijacking as terrorists threaten to blow up the plane.

A passenger plane carrying 118 people was reportedly hijacked on Friday over Libya and diverted to the island nation of Malta in the Mediterranean.

The Airbus A320 jetliner, operated by Libya’s Afriqiyah Airways, was supposed to be on a domestic flight within Libyan airspace before it was diverted.

Two terrorists onboard the flight reportedly threatened to blow up the plane if their demands to divert to Malta were not met.

Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat acknowledged there was a “potential hijack situation”, but provided no further details.

“Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta,” Muscat wrote in a tweet Friday. “Security and emergency operations standing by –JM.”