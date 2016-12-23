Concerns for safety of missing ex-MK

Former Yisrael Beytenu MK and journalist Sharon Gal disappears, with few clues as to his whereabouts.

Former Yisrael Beytenu Knesset Member and journalist Sharon Gal has gone missing, Yediot Aharonot reported.

Gal reportedly told his superiors at his workplace, Channel 20, that he intended to take a two-week leave of absence. He then asked for a further week off. He has not been heard from since.

Gal's associates fear that he may have gotten into trouble with loan sharks.

"He may have left because of a threat from the creditor, but he doesn't talk about it." one of Gal's friends told Yediot Aharonot. He said that Gal had fallen into significant debt.

"We also fear for his safety, since there are reports that his creditors violently threatened him and may have beaten him, so he is afraid to appear in public." the friend added.

Channel 20 has reportedly concluded that Gal will not be returning to work and is looking for a replacement.