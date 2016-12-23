Bar Mitzvah gift: IDF receives Torah scroll from Connecticut

The IDF received a special gift Thursday - a Torah scroll flown in all the way from Connecticut.

The scroll was dedicated in a ceremony at a Yad Lebanim memorial to fallen IDF soldiers. The dedication ceremony was attended by Deputy Defense Minster Rabbi Eli Ben-Dahan and IDF Chief Rabbi Eyal Karim.

The scroll was gifted by Dr, Daniella Rotner, a resident of West Hempstead, New York, in memory of her late grandmother and in honor of the Bar Mitzvah of her son, Joshua, who put on his tefillin [phylacteries] for the first time at the Western Wall last week.

The Torah scroll was brought from the Synagogue of the Jewish community of Norwich, Connecticut, a Synagogue which used to 450 worshipers every Shabbat, but now does not hold Shabbat services.