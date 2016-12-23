IsraelNationalNews.com


Bar Mitzvah gift: IDF receives Torah scroll from Connecticut

IDF receives Torah scroll from Connecticut in honor of boy's Bar Mitzvah.

Contact Editor
Yoni Kempinski,

Family of Bar Mitzvah boy gives IDF Torah scroll
Family of Bar Mitzvah boy gives IDF Torah scroll
Yoni Kempinski

The IDF received a special gift Thursday - a Torah scroll flown in all the way from Connecticut.

The scroll was dedicated in a ceremony at a Yad Lebanim memorial to fallen IDF soldiers. The dedication ceremony was attended by Deputy Defense Minster Rabbi Eli Ben-Dahan and IDF Chief Rabbi Eyal Karim.

The scroll was gifted by Dr, Daniella Rotner, a resident of West Hempstead, New York, in memory of her late grandmother and in honor of the Bar Mitzvah of her son, Joshua, who put on his tefillin [phylacteries] for the first time at the Western Wall last week.

The Torah scroll was brought from the Synagogue of the Jewish community of Norwich, Connecticut, a Synagogue which used to 450 worshipers every Shabbat, but now does not hold Shabbat services.




Tags:Bar mitzvah, Connecticut, IDF, Tanakh


Related Stories