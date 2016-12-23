Five-year old found wandering streets alone

Child walked out of babysitter's residence, discovered by passerby on streets of Beit Shemesh.

A five-year old girl from the city of Beit Shemesh was found wandering the streets by herself early Friday morning, after walking out of her babysitter’s residence.

The small child was spotted by a Beit Shemesh resident, who noticed the child was unattended. The man reported the lost child to local police, who transferred the girl to an area police station.

Authorities managed to locate the girl’s mother, who came to pick up the child from the station.

According to the initial investigation by police, the girl had spent the night at the babysitter’s home, and at some point during the night managed to leave the house on her own. Police say the girl spent at least an hour on her own outside before the passerby notified authorities.

Police have called the babysitter in for questioning, and have reached out to local child welfare services.