Watch: IDF demolishes home of terrorist who murdered 2 Jews

Soldiers from the elite IDF special operations Duvdevan unit and engineering forces from the the Binyamin Regional Brigade demolished the home of the terrorist who murdered two Jews near Ammunition Hill in north Jerusalem in October.

Misbah Abu Sbeih opened fire on a crowd waiting for a train at the Ammunition Hill light rail station in Jerusalem on October 9. Levana Malichi, 60, and Yosef Kirma, a 29-year old police officer, were murdered during the attack. Six other people were wounded. Sbeih was later neutralized by security forces.

The Supreme Court had previously rejected a petition against the sealing of the apartment by the family of the terrorist, citing proof that the family supported the terrorist's actions in murdering Israelis and asserting that the sealing and destruction of terrorist homes serves the important need to deter similar attacks.





