Trump team denies Gen. Flynn met with Freedom Party leader

Trump transition team spokesman denies report that new National Security Adviser met with head of far-right Austrian political party.

JTA - A Donald Trump transition team spokesman denied a report that Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the president-elect’s designated national security adviser, had met with a leader of Austria’s far right.

In a Thursday morning call with reporters, Jason Miller said Flynn had never met with Heinz-Christian Strache, who heads the Freedom Party.

“The fact of the matter is that General Flynn has never spoken with or met the Austrian politician in question and strongly disavows groups with such viewpoints,” Miller said.

Earlier this week, Strache wrote on his Facebook page that he had met with Flynn a few weeks ago at Trump Tower in New York.

The Freedom Party, which narrowly lost in Austria's presidential elections earlier this month, was founded in 1956 by a Nazi SS officer. Its past leader, Joerg Haider, called SS veterans “decent people of good character.”