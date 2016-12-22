'UN resolution bad for Israel, bad for US - and bad for peace'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu condemned the proposed United Nations Security Council resolution demanding Israel halt all Jewish construction in Judea and Samaria, saying the move would be detrimental for peace and harmful to both the US and Israel.

The resolution, which was proposed by Egypt’s non-permanent voting delegation in the Security Council, was originally slated for a vote at 3:00 p.m. New York time on Thursday.

Egypt, however, called for a postponement just hours ahead of the planned vote. No new vote on the measure has yet been scheduled.

Netanyahu called upon the United States to veto the measure, saying the two countries’ mutual opposition to effort to force a final status upon Judea and Samaria were “one of the great pillars” of the binational alliance.

“Israelis deeply appreciate one of the great pillars of the US-Israel alliance: the willingness over many years of the US to stand up in the UN and veto anti-Israel resolutions.



“I hope the US won't abandon this policy; I hope it will abide by the principles set by President Obama himself in his speech in the UN in 2011: That peace will come not through UN resolutions, but only through direct negotiations between the parties.



“And that's why this proposed resolution is bad. It's bad for Israel; it's bad for the United States; and it's bad for peace.”

Earlier on Thursday, President-elect Donald Trump also called upon the Obama administration to veto the resolution, saying it was “one-sided” and “unfair” to Israelis.