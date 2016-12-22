'Sovereignty is the answer to the UN'

Minister Uri Ariel says Israel must shift from offense to defense if UN anti-Israel resolution passes, apply sovereignty to Area C.

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel called on the government to extend Israeli sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria in response to the resolution demanding Israel cease all construction in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria currently under consideration at the UN Security Council.

"It is inconceivable that as the Middle East continues to burn the UN Security Council would impose sanctions against Israel." Minister Ariel said.

"If the UN Security Council adopts a resolution against the State of Israel, then we have to shift from defense to the attack." he said. "I told the Cabinet Ministers that if the decision is made at the UN against Israel, then they must act quickly to extend sovereignty over Area C.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and US President-elect Donald Trump called upon the US mission to the UN to veto the measure, calling it unfair to Israel.

"As the United States has long maintained, peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, and not through the imposition of terms by the United Nations. This puts Israel in a very poor negotiating position and is extremely unfair to all Israelis." Trump wrote.

Israeli officials fear that US President Barack Obama will allow the resolution to pass without a veto as his last act against the Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria.

The vote on the resolution was delayed at the request of the Egyptian delegation, which submitted the resolution.