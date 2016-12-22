Bennett: Court cannot abuse residents of Judea and Samaria

Education Minister Naftali Bennett slammed the Supreme Court's demand for an unconditional, revised declaration of intent to evacuate peacefully from the residents of Amona after a declaration saying that they intended to evacuate peacefully was submitted on Thursday morning.

"We must not let the justice system become a system of abusing residents." Bennett wrote on his Twitter account in response to the court's demand.

"I expect the Supreme Court to 'take the gloves off' against terrorists and murderers, not against settlers." he added.

The Court, in explaining its reasoning for demanding a revised declaration, said: “[The declaration submitted by Amona residents] conditions the residents’ peaceful evacuation without confrontation and opposition on fulfillment of the agreement that was attached to the State’s request to extend the [evacuation] date.”

“This was not the declaration that was requested in our decision yesterday [...] The declaration that the residents were supposed to have submitted according to our decision yesterday was to have been a clear declaration of peaceable behavior at the time of the evacuation without opposition.”

The residents of Amona responded to the court's demand by agreeing to declare unconditionally that they will evacuate peacefully.