Amona residents respond to Supreme Court demand

Lawyers representing the residents of Amona submitted another message on their behalf to the Supreme Court Thursday, clarifying that the declaration they made Thursday morning to submit peacefully to the planned evacuation of their community is unconditional.

The Supreme Court had demanded a revised declaration from the residents, stating that the initial declaration “conditions the residents’ peaceful evacuation without confrontation and opposition on fulfillment of the agreement that was attached to the State’s request to extend the [evacuation] date.” The court found the attachment of a condition to be unacceptable.

The court gave the residents until 5:00 PM Thursday to submit the revised declaration.