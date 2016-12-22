'Police are burying their heads in the sand'

Gil (real name withheld) mistakenly entered the Arab village of Qalandiya in Judea due to a navigational error. He was attacked upon entering the village. His bag was stolen and a large stone was thrown at his car. He escaped, but the police refuse to recognize the attack as nationalistically motivated, and his appeal against the decision was rejected this week.

The incident occurred the Friday before the Sukkot holiday. Gil was traveling from his workplace in the Binyamin region to his home in Lod, when his Waze navigation tool directed him into Qalandiya after he missed the turn to Jerusalem. He found himself stuck in a traffic jam and surrounded by Arabs. One of the Arabs realized that he was a Jew, and attempted to open the driver's door. Gil pulled out the knife he carries for self-defense and left his vehicle to confront the attacker. The Arab then ran around the car, opened the back door, grabbed a bag from the back seat, and fled.

Gil tried to make his escape in the car after having been exposed as a kippah-wearing Jew in front of all the Arabs crowding the intersection. Another Arab threw a large stone at his car as he tried to escape the traffic jam. He managed to get away and call the police and was in contact with them and with the IDF until he reached Jerusalem safely.

Gil may have escaped from the attack, but his attempt to receive compensation for the damage and the stolen bag were stymied when the police decided to classify the incident as criminal rather than nationalistic in nature. He turned to attorney Menashe Yaddo, a representative of the Honenu legal organization. Yaddo appealed the decision to the police officer in charge of the case, but the appeal was rejected on the grounds that stone throwing and theft are criminal offenses.

Yaddo said that he would continue to appeal the decision. "This was clearly a nationalistic incident. We have seen a number of nationalistic robberies, including the murder and robbery of Avi Ben-Zion."

"But even if we assume that the system is correct to label robberies as criminal offenses, there is no logic in defining stone-throwing as criminal. Thieves do not throw stones. Every child on the street knows that the throwing of stones at a Jew who is surrounded by Arabs is nationalistic. The police, unfortunately, puts its head in the sand and refuses to deal with the everyday reality that Jews are attacked for nationalistic reasons."