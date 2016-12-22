German police arrest 4 suspects in connection with truck attack

German security forces arrest 4 suspects Thursday morning in manhunt after the suspect who perpetrated tihe truck attack in Berlin.

German security forces arrested four suspects Thursday morning in the course of the manhunt after the suspect who perpetrated the truck attack in Berlin in which 12 people were murdered.

German police reported Tuesday that the suspect in the Berlin truck terror attack had been detained in the past by security forces carrying false documents and was later released.

From the documents found in the truck, it emerged that the terrorist who perpetrated the attack was Anis Amri, a 24-year-old of Tunisian origin who is suspected of having used six different aliases while residing in Germany.

Also on Wednesday, Germany issued a 100,000 euro ($105,000) reward for information which would lead to Amri’s capture.

The body of Dalia Elyakim, the Israeli woman who had been missing since the truck attack, was identified last night as one of the 12 victims of the attack. Elyakim's husband Rami is still hospitalized after undergoing an operation. He is in serious condition, sedated and on a respirator.