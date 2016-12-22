Robber mistakenly freed 90 years early appeals jail sentence

A robber mistakenly released from prison decades early says his jail sentence should be quashed - as he has since reformed himself.

Rene Lima-Marin, who is now back in jail, argues it is unfair to incarcerate him again after he started a family, got a job and reformed himself.

The 38-year-old was convicted in 2000 on multiple counts of robbery, kidnapping and burglary after he and another man robbed two video stores in Denver, Colorado, at gunpoint.

A judge gave him back-to-back sentences totaling 98 years.

However, a court clerk mistakenly wrote in Lima-Marin's file that the sentences should run concurrently and Lima-Marin was therefore released on parole in 2008.

He got a job as a window glazier, married and had a son before the authorities realized the error in January 2014 and officers took him back to prison to complete his sentence.

Lima-Marin's attorneys allege the case amounts to official misconduct, but First Assistant Attorney General James Quinn said it was simply an unfortunate mistake.

Judge Carlos A Samour Jr. did not immediately decide whether Lima-Marin should be released, saying he needed more time to weigh the case.

Lima-Marin fought back tears as he told the judge he was experiencing severe emotional pain because of the time away from his wife, her son, whom he adopted and another son they had together.

"I'm supposed to be the head of the household, the person who's supposed to guide and lead them ... and I've been taken away from them," he said.

"I was stupid, and a dumb kid who made a mistake."

His wife Jasmine has started a petition calling for her husband's release, which has so far gained more than 280,000 signatures.

Prosecutors, however, say that Lima-Marin should not be freed because he knew about the error and never told the authorities.