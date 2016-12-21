Nature and Parks Authority CEO: Arab delegates want to come

On Wednesday morning, Arutz Sheva interviewed Israel Nature and Parks Authority CEO Shaul Goldstein, discussing the authority's work, goals, and international aims.

Goldstein is a resident of Gush Etzion and served as the head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council a few years ago

"Israel is a very small country, but it has five climate zones. It's the meeting of three continents... We have a lot of work in nature and in heritage. Our aim is to maintain this nature and preserve it for future generations," Goldstein said.

Arutz Sheva also asked which sites were the most popular, among both Israelis and tourists.

"Inside Israel, mostly the seashores, but I think Masada is the first one, the second one is Caesarea, the third one is the City of David. And the rest, there are some major places in the area, but I think the most important for most people is to get to know the heritage of Israel, to see the nature of Israel, and to have fun. And that's the combination we're trying to give you anywhere you come."

Regarding international attitudes towards nature sites in Judea and Samaria, Goldstein said, "In some discussions in the world, Europe mostly, I feel it... Suddenly some of the people say goodbye we don't want to talk to you. It's very sad, but they're the minority.

"I have close connections with some Arab countries, I don't feel anything negative about these relations... I think the government of Israel can use us as some kind of a bridge to some of our neighbors," Goldstein explained.

"In the Mediterranean, most of those Arab countries are anxious to come and see, they're very afraid...I know that there are some ways that they can enter Israel without stamping their passports, so maybe they can come... They want our methods, they want our tools, they want our knowledge, and I think this kind of cooperation can bring some kind of bridges...

"I think the main issue of Israel is the connection between spirituality and belief to the land... Every step you take here has some story, has some connection to the past.. Anyone who is coming after reading most of the Bible I think can enjoy very much touring Israel. But not only from outside of Israel, also Israeli citizens can do it."