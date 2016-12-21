Tunisian man identified as key suspect in Berlin terror attack

ID of Tunisian man found in truck used in attack on Berlin market that left 12 dead, dozens injured.

Police in Germany say they are searching for a Tunisian man who may be responsible for the terror attack that left 12 dead and 48 wounded in Berlin on Monday.

A day after ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, authorities in Berlin say they may have identified the driver who smashed into a busy Christmas market, running down tens of shoppers.

Initially, police had suspected a Pakistani asylum seeker, who was detained immediately after the attack. However, authorities later said the arrest was a case of mistaken identity, and freed the man.

Now, German security officials say an ID recovered from the truck suggests the perpetrator was a Tunisian man. Police are conducting a manhunt for the suspect, who as of early Wednesday afternoon remains at large.

According to a report by Der Spiegel, the name on the identity card is Anis A., though it has been noted the man have traveled using a false name. The ID listed the man’s year of birth as 1992 and his hometown as Tataouine.