Will Arab MK be stripped of immunity?

Knesset House Committee to vote Wednesday on proposal to strip Arab MK of immunity following allegations of aiding Hamas terrorists.

Amid an ongoing investigation into MK Basel Ghattas (Joint List) over suspicions he provided material support for the Hamas terrorist organization, the Knesset House Committee is scheduled to vote Wednesday on a proposal to strip Ghattas of his parliamentary immunity.

Ghattas was questioned by Israeli police on Sunday, after he allegedly smuggled cellular devices to jailed Hamas terrorists to help enable them to direct the terror group’s operations from behind bars.

Police again interrogated Ghattas on Tuesday, at which time the MK admitted having smuggled cellular phones to security prisoners and carrying messages in and out of jail on their behalf.

Following that admission, the Attorney General’s office requested that the Knesset vote on the removal of Ghattas’ parliamentary immunity.

Pursuant to the AG’s request, the Knesset’s House Committee, chaired by MK Yoav Kish (Likud) will convene at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday to rule on the matter.

“I will hold a hearing on the facts without any histrionics,” promised Kish. “The implications are very serious and we’ll approach them accordingly.”

On Tuesday, Mk Esawi Frej (Meretz) joined calls for Ghattas to resign from the Knesset.

"We are supposed to represent the rule of law and set an example. The Ghattas affair is a sad and serious one,” Frej told Army Radio.

“He should suspend himself and resign from the Knesset rather than wait for impeachment. For the benefit of the Arab public," he added.