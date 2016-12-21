El Al flight makes emergency landing in Toronto

Engine failure forces El Al plane to return to Toronto just after takeoff.

El Al Flight LY30 from Toronto to Tel Aviv was forced on Tuesday to make an emergency landing in Toronto due to a right engine fire.

Passengers say they knew there was an issue when they heard an explosion on the right side of the plane.

After the fire was discovered, the plane's crew contacted Toronto's Pearson International Airport to report the emergency. The airport immediately cleared a runway. allowing the pilot to successfully execute an emergency landing..

The flight, which took off 50 minutes prior to its emergency landing, detoured through Orillia,Ontario, in order to dump its fuel.

Emergency crews met the passengers on the runway. No damage was caused to the plane during landing, and none of the passengers were harmed.