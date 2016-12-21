'Moving embassy to Jerusalem would be great for peace'

Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer, welcomes Trump’s pledge to move the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer, on Tuesday welcomed President-elect Donald Trump’s pledge to move the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, urging the incoming Trump administration to move forward with the move.

Speaking at a Hanukkah reception at the Israeli embassy in Washington and quoted by The Associated Press, Dermer said that moving the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would be a "great step forward" for peace.

He added that doing so would send a "strong message against delegitimization of Israel."

Trump repeatedly promised during the election campaign to move the American embassy to Jerusalem in recognition of Jerusalem being Israel’s capital city

His campaign manager Kellyanne Conway indicated last week that moving the embassy to Jerusalem "is a very big priority for this president-elect, Donald Trump", while media reports in Israel indicated the transition team for Trump is already looking into possible locations in Jerusalem for the embassy.

Congress passed a law in 1995 mandating the move of the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, but allowed the President to exercise a waiver delaying the move.

The waiver must be renewed every six months, which U.S. presidents have repeatedly done, with President Barack Obama signing the latest waiver earlier this month.