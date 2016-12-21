Localities in Israel to strike as of 6:00 a.m.

Municipal services in localities across Israel to be shut down as of 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Municipal services in localities across Israel will be shut down as of 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, as localities launch a strike in protest over budget cuts.

The strike was announced after a late night discussion between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and the heads of the local authorities failed to result in understandings that could prevent the strike.

A statement from Kahlon’s office said that he and Netanyahu would not break the budget as demanded by local government officials.

"Government officials did everything possible to prevent tomorrow's strike so that the children of Israel could go to schools and parks. Unfortunately, local government representatives decided to disable public services as of tomorrow," the statement said.

Conversely, the local government center said in a statement of its own, "For the benefit of the 190 disadvantaged authorities and authorities in the periphery, we arrived at the request of the Prime Minister for an emergency meeting to try and resolve the issue so as not to cancel local government services. Unfortunately, the representatives of the Ministry of Finance were entrenched in their positions and would not make any decision that would maintain the basic budgets of more than 190 Israeli authorities, and allow the basic existence of these authorities.”

“As such, continued the statement, “the local government center will start a strike at 6:00 a.m. in order to protect the education, welfare, and quality of life of the citizens of Israel."

During the strike there will be no customer service at municipal institutions, and services such as welfare and garbage collection will not be provided.

As well, municipal inspectors will not work, and high schools will be closed.

Studies in elementary schools will be held without secretarial and sanitation services, and kindergartens will be closed. However, classes in special education institutions will run as scheduled.