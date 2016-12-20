Explosion near home of Israeli businessman

Explosion heard near Tel Aviv home of Israeli businessman Meir Shamir. No injuries or damages.

An explosion was heard on Tuesday evening near the home of well-known Israeli businessman Meir Shamir in the northern Tel Aviv neighborhood of Tzahala.

There were no injuries or damages.

Police officers have been called to the scene. The blast appears to have been caused by an improvised explosive device.

Less than two weeks ago, a bomb exploded next to Shamir’s car as it was parked in a parking garage in Tel Aviv’s Ramat Hahayal neighborhood.

In this case as well, the bomb did not cause any injuries or damages, and police said they believe the incident was of a criminal background.

Shamir is the owner of Mivtach Shamir Holdings, which in the past held significant shares of the Tnuva dairy giant.