'Europe has a huge problem and it refuses to admit it'

Middle East expert Dr. Ephraim Herrera predicts there will be many more Islamist terror attacks in Europe.

It should come as no surprise that a Tunisian engineer joined Hamas and was acting to prepare drone attacks against Israel and maybe even other countries, Middle East expert Dr. Ephraim Herrera told Arutz Sheva on Tuesday.

Tunisia “is an Islamist country”, he pointed out, noting that in the first elections in the country following the toppling of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, Tunisians voted for the Islamist party.

Referring to Monday’s assassination of the Russian ambassador in Turkey, Dr. Herrera pointed out that the murderer was a Turkish police officer.

“Russia is leading a war against Sunni Muslims in Syria. 85% of the Muslims in the world are Sunnis, but Russia decided to support the Shiites and Iran against the Sunnis. So they will get revenge,” said Herrera.

“You can be sure that religious Sunni Muslims will take revenge, because in Islamic law when a country leads a war against the Islamic nation, there is an ‘individual duty’ for each Muslim to fight against this country,” he continued.

As for the Berlin terrorist attack, Herrera said that “ever since Germany joined the international coalition against the Islamic State, they are [considered] an enemy of the Islamic nation, and since they are now enemies, each Muslim must kill them as people who attacked Islam.”

He predicted that there will be “many” more similar attacks in the future in Europe.

“You have many mosques in Germany which teach jihad. Just last year, one million Muslims entered Germany. There are hundreds of Muslims going from European countries to Syria to fight there. So Europe has a huge problem and until now they have closed their eyes and they refuse to recognize the nature of the problem,” said Herrera.