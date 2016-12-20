Liberman: MK Ghattas belongs in jail

MK Avigdor Liberman discussed the issue of MK Ghattas's behavior as well as conscription issues and the length of army service.

Defense Minister Liberman attended a Lawyers Bureau event at ZOA house in Tel Aviv.

Liberman spoke with the lawyers about the Iranian threat and about Arab and haredi military conscription at a special panel chaired by Yossi Yehoshua, the Yediot Aharonot military correspondent.

"If I had enough mandates I would initiate legislation to obligate every 18-year-old to enlist for army service or national service. There is no reason that an Arab shouldn't serve in the Nazereth hospital or that a haredi shouldn't serve in Laniado hospital, Netanya," said Liberman.

Referring to the investigation of MK Basel Ghattas, Liberman said he hoped that he would end up in jail. He also referred to the courts and stated that the borders between judicial jurisdiction and executive jurisdiction had become very blurred.

Liberman claimed that he believed his predecessor Moshe Yaalon who maintained that he did not know of Iranian connections to the submarine purchase and that he himself had not known about it until he conducted a thorough investigation of the matter.

Liberman added that he felt there was a need to increase military service to 36 months and would try to persuade the Treasury to allocate the requisite funds for this.