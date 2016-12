MK Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud) has been appointed the Minister of Regional Cooperation, replacing the Prime Minister in the position.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has held the position since the last election. The Prime Minister still holds the foreign affairs and communication portfolios.

MK Ayoub Kara will continue to serve as Deputy Minister of Regional Cooperation.

Kara declined to comment on the transition.