Israeli terror victim's wife feared dead

No contact has been established with Dalia, the wife of Rami Elkayam, the Israeli injured in the Berlin truck attack.

In the past hours there is growing concern for the life of Dalia, the wife of the Israeli who was injured in the murderous Berlin truck attack, Rami Elkayam.

Elkayam and his wife were walking together in Berlin and as of now no contact has been established with the woman.

The German Federal Prosecutor, Peter Frank, announced Tuesday that not all of the 12 victims of the truck terror attack had been identified.

In the afternoon it was reported that the terrorist who perpetrated the attack was at large in Germany and represented a threat to the public. In the attack 12 people were killed and 50 wounded.

Earlier, police arrested a 23-year-old Pakistani man who was suspected of being the terrorist. On investigation he denied any connection to the attack and police later announced that he was the wrong person.

A Berlin police official was quoted by Die Welt as saying. "We have the wrong man, And therefore a new situation — that the real attacker is still at large and can do more harm.” He promised to increase security measures in Berlin's streets