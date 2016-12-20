Liberman: restore military service to 3 years

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman stated that he intends to extend the length of compulsory military service of males back to three years, as it was until recently.

Liberman stated that it it impossible to shorten military service to just two and a half years. "I do not want to reopen agreements signed by the last Defense Minister, but we need to reach a new understanding with the Treasury and restore the service for three years. Two and a half years is a decree which the public cannot bear."

Meanwhile, a source in the security establishment commented on the IDF's level of preparedness for a confrontation with the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

"The forces of Hezbollah number about 1,800 terrorists. whose combat skills will be very high after five years of fighting [in Syria]." the source said. "We need to have a response, and that is why we practice. In addition, we were caught thinking all the time that the air force can handle everything, attack, destroy, deter, and more. But [the air force cannot] be everything."

He said that the security establishment is working on other measures, such as surface - to - surface missiles, to be used in addition to the air force.

The IDF conducted a large exercise Tuesday as part of its efforts to be prepared for any threats.

"We are seeing more and more attempts to develop and hand over unconventional weapons , such as chemical and biological weapons, to terrorists, in addition to [the threat] from ISIS. so we have to prepare accordingly." the source said.

"It is a miracle we are outside the circle of violence which surrounds us." the source added. "