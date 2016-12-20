PM sends condolences to German people after Berlin terror attack

PM expresses his condolences to the German people following Monday night's terrorist attack which killed 12 people and injured 48.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu expressed his condolences to the German people following Monday night's terrorist attack which killed 12 people and injured 48, including an Israeli citizen.

"Israel condemned what looks like a terror attack in Germany," Netanyahu said. "We send our condolence to the families of those killed, to the German government and a speedy recovery to the injured, including an Israeli citizen."

"This attack, along with other terror, shows that terror is spreading to every place in the world and can only be stopped if we fight it, and we will beat it." he added. "But we will beat it faster if all free nations unite and join the war to defeat terrorism."

At least 12 people were killed on Monday evening when a truck plowed into crowds at a Christmas market in the German capital of Berlin.

The attack happened at about 8:00 p.m. local time on Breitscheidplatz, which is located in western Berlin. Multiple stalls at the market were damaged by the truck.

The terrorist is reportedly a 23-year-old immigrant who had come in recent months to Germany from Pakistan, was already known to authorities as having a criminal background.

Initial investigations showed that the terrorist took control of a truck by murdering the driver - then proceeded to speed into pedestrians at the crowded Berlin market.

Berlin police are calling the incident an act of terror and are trying to verify if the terrorist belonged to an organized group.