Arutz Sheva spoke with the Rabbi of Berlin following the attack last night that has left 12 dead.

Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, Rabbi of the Berlin Jewish community, described to Arutz Sheva the shock felt in Berlin following last night’s terror attack on the city’s Christmas market.

The terrorist, an immigrant from Pakistan who came to Europe last year, took control of a Polish moving company’s truck by murdering the driver; he then sped into the market and rammed into pedestrians.

Special forces raided this morning in Berlin a complex for refugees in which the terrorist was thought to be living.

“Germany is in shock from the attack,” Rabbi Teichtal told Arutz Sheva. “There has not been an attack like this in Berlin in 20 years. We in the Jewish community are increasing security, and I have already spoken with the police.”

Next week, the Berlin Jewish community will hold a special Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony.

“We will not cancel it,” the Rabbi emphasized. “It is forbidden that we project a message that we are afraid - therefore, the event will take place and, in addition, we will increase security.”

Rabbi Teichtal first heard of the attack during a celebration for the “New Year of Hadism,” “Yud-Tet Kislev.”

"The minute we heard about the attack, I rushed to the scene. There were many police forces and ambulances there. We’re talking about a very central location. We tried to give aid to everyone - and to Jews, as well. There is still an Israeli family in touch with us, and we are still helping them to find their relatives who did not return last night to their hotel.”

The Rabbi said that there had been warnings that terrorists were seeking to commit an attack in the city - though there was no warning about an attack specifically on the Christmas market.

“Police confirmed today with almost complete certainty that this was an act of terror, on the basis of the fact that the truck [sped into] the market without stopping.”