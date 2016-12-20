

Watch: Why the Temple needs to be rebuilt Temple Institute releases new video to bust age-old myths about the Temple and its relevance to our time.

Flash 90 Model of the Temple The Temple Institute, in honor of Hanukkah, just released a new thought-provoking video series to bust age-old myths about the Temple and its relevance in our time. The first video in the animated “Holy Temple Myth Busters!“ series delves into some of the most controversial questions associated with the Temple and why it is a religious obligation to build the Holy Temple today.



The introductory video deals with questions like: Who needs the Holy Temple anyway? Haven’t we evolved? Don’t we have to wait for the messiah to build it? What about the Mosque? Didn’t the rabbis say it was all symbolic?



The new series is narrated by the organization’s International Director, Rabbi Chaim Richman, whose weekly Torah classes are watched by thousands of people worldwide.



Rabbi Chaim Richman commented: “The Holy Temple Myth Busters series is for people that truly want to understand what the Torah says about the Holy Temple, as opposed to the many mantras and misnomers that have been repeated for generations.”



He added: “We launched the video series to coincide with Hanukkah, when we celebrate the Hasmonean rededication of the Temple, because it is imperative that we understand our religious requirement to rebuild it today. The Torah is very clear about the Jewish people’s obligation to build the Holy Temple and there is no precedent in Jewish history for buildings of millions of tons falling from heaven, as is commonly believed.”



The Temple Institute is a center of research - and preparation - for the Holy Temple. In addition to educational activity focused on the centrality of the Temple Mount and Holy Temple, they have also recreated over 60 sacred vessels for use in the Third Holy Temple, which can be seen at their Visitors Center in the Old City of Jerusalem. The Institute's Youtube channel has attracted a broad audience, with over 5,000,000 viewers.


















