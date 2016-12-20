MK Ghattas questioned by police

MK Basel Ghattas (Arab Joint List), suspected of smuggling cell phones to Hamas terrorists in prison, was questioned Tuesday morning by members of the Lahav 433 special police unit.

The Lahav 433 unit is charged with investigating national crimes and corruption and was established in 2008 at the initiative of Avi Dichter, who was then Minister for Public Security and who had been director of the Israel Security Agency (Shin-Bet).

MK Dichter (Likud), who is now the Chairman of Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, said this morning that ''Ghattas must not set foot in the Knesset. He’s likely to smuggle in weapons that could bring harm to elected officials.”

MK Dichter explained that ''Ghattas is a real risk. Members of Knesset enjoy immunity not only when they visit terrorists in prisons, but also when they enter the Knesset with no inspection. Mobile phones are not just tools of speech, but can also be weapons that terrorists can use in their attacks.”

''This man can enter the Knesset with weapons and deposit them in his office. Someone can then come later and carry out some scheme that would, God forbid, harm the prime minister or someone else. He should be forbidden to set foot in the Knesset," he warned.

Flash 90 Basel Ghattas

Housing Minister Yoav Galant (Kulanu), formerly head of the IDF’s Southern Command, urged the expulsion of the Balad party, of which Ghattas is a member. "This Balad movement is not loyal to the State of Israel. They should be legally removed," said Galant on Army Radio. "We need to prosecute Basel Ghattas,” he said. “If it were up to me, I would send people to bring Azmi Bishara back Israel and indict him as well."