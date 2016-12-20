Bill Clinton: 'Angry white men' caused Hillary loss

Former US President Bill Clinton blames Comey, Russia, and 'angry, white men' for wife Hillary's presidential loss.

Former President and one-time would-be “First Man” Bill Clinton placed the blame for his wife Hillary’s loss in the recent US presidential election squarely on FBI Director James Comey - and “angry, white men.”

According to Politico, Bill Clinton, responding at a spontaneous question-and-answer session at a New York bookstore to the question of whether President-elect Trump was smart, replied that “he doesn’t know much.”

However, “one thing he does know is how to get angry, white men to vote for him.” Analysis of election results has shown that blue-collar and middle class white men voted for Trump in large numbers, but also 40% of eligible women voters.

In addition, Clinton blamed Hillary’s loss on FBI Director James Comey, who had reopened an investigation into Hillary’s secret email server 11 days before the elections.

“James Comey cost her the election,” he said bluntly.

Clinton also accused the Russians of interfering in the election by hacking into the Clinton campaign’s emails.

“You would need to have a single-digit IQ not to recognize what was going on,” he claimed.

On Monday, the electoral college officially confirmed Donald Trump’s presidential victory.