Shooting attack in Binyamin

Terrorists opened fire on a bus in the Binyamin region Monday evening. There were no reports of injuries. The bus reached the entrance to Talmon and bullet holes were visible on it.

According to reports the 181 bus was on its way to the town of Nahaliel and stopped after shots were fired at it. IDf forces arrived in the area and they are investigating the incident.

The shooting incident is the latest in a series of attacks in the area. Last night at 1.00 A.M. a 25-year-old man was wounded from shots fired at his car when driving towards the village of Ofarim in Samaria, about 16 miles east of Tel Aviv. He was transferred to hospital for treatment.