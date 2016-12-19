Live Broadcast: 19th of Kislev Farbrengen

The 19th of Kislev long ago burst the boundaries of Chabad and has become a public Jewish holiday. Join the live broadcast.

The 19th of Kislev, considered the "Rosh Hashanah of Hasidism," is the day in the year 1798, that the founder of Chabad, Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi (1745–1812), was freed from his imprisonment in czarist Russia. This became a watershed event in the history of Chabad hasidism.

Rabbi Schneur Zalman is the author of the Tanya, the seminal philosophic and mystical work defining Chabad hasidism.

Join the live broadcast of Jerusalem festivities with Rabbi Yitzchak Ginsburgh and Chilik Frank.

Jerusalem's religious high school students were treated to performances by Chabad hasidic singer Avraham Fried on Monday and a special performance for women, with additional women vocalists, is to take place tomorrow night at a sellout event in Jerusalem.