Deri: Claims against haredi Israelis “border on incitement”

Interior Minister expresses outrage at the claims that budget cuts were designed to transfer funds to the haredi public.

During the Shas party meeting on Monday, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, strongly criticized the reports that cuts in ministries' budgets were needed in order to fund haredi education.

He said that the across-the-board budget cuts amount to 1.225 billion shekels, and less than 15% of this amount was allocated to haredi education as part of the coalition agreements. This money, he said, “is correcting the injustice of recent years. The rest of the money in the cuts has no connection to the haredi public.”

Deri also said that the reports that the budget cuts were primarily to benefit the haredi sector border on defamation. “It borders on incitement to incite the public against one sector based on false data,” he said.

Deri also said that Shas supports the bill of impeachment being formulated by Minister and MK Zeev Elkin (Likud) against MK Basel Ghattas (Joint Arab List) for allegedly smuggling cell phones to security prisoners in jail, if he is found guilty.

"MK Basel Ghattas crossed all the red lines. Elected officials who smuggle mobile devices to security prisoners that they may use in planning and executing terror attacks cannot be members of the Israeli Knesset, "Shas said in a statement.