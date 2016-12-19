Kahlon attacks Yesh Atid: “You haven’t done anything!”

Minister of Finance and Kulanu party chairman Moshe Kahlon strongly attacked the Yesh Atid party in the Knesset on Monday for what he called its “failures during the term of the (previous) finance minister, Yair Lapid.”

"In the most recent 18 months, we’ve done things that benefit the economy. We’ve increased public expenditures on citizens - despite the cuts. We have increased funding for social ministries - despite the cuts. We have increased the basket of health benefits by amounts never seen before - despite the cuts. We increased the salaries to soldiers - despite the cuts," Kahlon claimed.

He added: "We declared war on the phenomenon of contract workers and started a bold move to absorb contract workers as civil servants. All this was done without conflict, without provocations, without fights. You claim: ‘We tried but Bibi wouldn’t let us, even Bennett abandoned us,’ but what did you do in practice? Nothing. "

Kahlon read for a number of minutes the Yesh Atid platform, contrasting it with the performance of the Kulanu party. Addresssing the Yesh Atid faction members, he said, "I want a little fairness from you. Instead of coming and saying honestly 'we have failed and we support you,’ you are hiding. You are masters of babbling.”

"Lapid said the deficit is a disaster. Your deficit was 3.4%. You know how my much mine is? 2.15%. I suggest a bit of modesty. When it comes to the Ministry of Finance and economic management you live in a glass house, and I suggest you stop throwing stones. You know how to grow seats in the Knesset but when it comes to economic growth, you have failed", said Kahlon.

He added, "I leave you here to learn from comparing your platform to our performance."