Sophisticated car theft ring arrested

Police have arrested a well-organized and sophisticated gang of car thieves suspected of stealing dozens of vehicles in Jerusalem area.

As a result of recently heightened enforcement efforts against car theft, the police conducted a special operation in and around Jerusalem and broke up a sophisticated and well-organized gang of car thieves.

The investigation led to the arrest of three residents of East Jerusalem (Beit Hanina and Silwan). The gang, allegedly acting in conjunction with Palestinian Authority officials, used sophisticated methods to hack into the data systems of automakers overseas and gain direct access to information for vehicles all over the world.

In addition, the suspects got vehicle key code numbers from authorized garages that deal with different types of cars.

An investigation revealed that the gang members operated in two teams - one of them toured the area, spotted a vehicle, copied the chassis number, and then transmitted the details to the other team in the PA.

The suspects successfully hacked into computers abroad and obtained all the vehicle data including the vehicle key code, which was used to create duplicate keys.

An investigation revealed that gang members would locate the car, post observers to make sure no one was around and use the duplicate key and the stolen security code to steal the car and transfer it immediately to the PA.

Police say dozens of vehicles, most of them new and expensive, were stolen using this method in Jerusalem and neighboring towns.

In the course of the investigation, the police raided a garage south of the city and collected evidence from its employees.

Jerusalem police spokesman said, "We see here how criminals make use of advanced technology in order to deceive and steal private property and harm innocent civilians - we see as well the collusion of some garage owners and employees in their suspected ed passing of information to suspects."