Stabbing attack foiled in Kalkilya-Kfar Saba region.

A Palestinian girl came Monday afternoon to the entrance to a Border Police base in the Kalkilya region near Kfar Saba carrying a knife. She was arrested at the entrance to the base. There were no casualties in the incident.

Last night terrorists opened fire from a passing car at a Jewish car near the village of Neve Tzuf in the Binyamin region. A 26-year-old man was lightly injured from glass which shattered in his face. He received medical attention at the scene and was then transferred to Tel Hashomer hospital.

Security forces conducted searches after the terrorists who seemingly fled the area. It is possible that an abandoned car found in the area served the terrorists.