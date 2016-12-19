Security Cabinet commission issues its recommendations

A special commission charged with examining the work of the Security Cabinet has submitted its recommendations to the Prime Minister.

A special commission examining the work of the Security Cabinet has submitted its recommendations to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The commission was established following the demand of Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home).

The commission is recommending the establishment of a new body to be set up under the auspices of the National Security Council (NSC), which will be responsible for providing updates and briefings to current cabinet ministers in preparation for their discussions.

The commission also recommends implementing a process for deepening the professional knowledge of cabinet ministers and for training new cabinet ministers. Committee members Dr. Yosef Ciechanover, General Yohanan Locker, and General Yaakov Amidror also recommend clarifying the main functions of the cabinet during both routine situations and in emergencies.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "I thank the team members for their professional work. It is impressive in its thoroughness and its practicality. We will study the recommendations and bring them before the cabinet ministers."

Minister of Education and Chairman of the Jewish Home party Naftali Bennett had demanded the establishment of the commission to correct deficiencies in the Security Cabinet, highlighted by the latest Gaza War. He made it a condition for remaining in the government when Avigdor Lieberman joined the government last May.

"The problems in the conduct of the Security Cabinet during Operation Protective Edge have become evident in recent days, after similar failures in the Second Lebanon War" said Bennett at the time. ''Cabinet members did not participate in high-quality intelligence, they were not properly trained, and therefore the cabinet did not function properly in its responsibility to the IDF. These issues are well known, and we have to correct them.”