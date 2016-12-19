Netanyahu: Lapid is "left winger heading left-wing party"

Likud head Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu opened the Likud faction meeting by referring to the Amona story and to the decision of residents to accept the government arrangement.

"I wish to praise the residents of Amona. The took the right decision - both for them and for the country. We will continue to develop and strengthen the community and I wish to stress that no government is more supportive of the communities in Judea and Samaria than our government ans we will continue in this way."

Netanyahu praised the IDF fighters in Hevron:"I wish to salute the IDF and GSS who tonight revealed a large weapons factory under a house in Hevron. This is an important action which will no doubt save many lives. This proves once again the importance of the simple principle that Israel, the IDF and the Israeli security forces must be the defense factor which is in control of the area and can enter at any time in order to fight and foil terror. This is the policy which has guided us and will continue to guide us in the future.

"I wish to refer to the serious charges against MK Bassel Ghattam. I think that the matter requires serious investigation. If the charges are true they would constitute a serious offense against the security of the state and its residents.

"Whoever harms the security of the state of Israel must be severely punished. Whoever identifies with those who wish to destroy the State of Israel has no place in the Knesset.

"Minister Elkin has already begun to act on this matter and he will wish to sign on the members here. I myself will sign for him."

Netanyahu also criticized Yair Lapid, whose party refused to sign on a law allowing the removal of MK Ghattam. "This doesn't surprise me. It is disappointing but not surprising since he is a left-winger heading a left-wing party," said Netanyahu, adding that "Yair Lapid is trying to hide the fact that he is leading a left-wing party but now that fact has been revealed to everyone. I hope that he will change his mind but the public will certainly change their minds about him."