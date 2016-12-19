Farmers: Government is destroying agriculture

Hundreds of farmers gather in Jerusalem to protest government's agriculture policy.

Hundreds of farmer traveled to Jerusalem on Sunday to protest the Israeli government's agricultural policies.

"A fight for farmland is a fight for our home," read some of the flags. Other said, "In Israel, agriculture is a national mission."

Leftist MKs also arrived to show support.

Ilan Gilon (Meretz) said, "We need to stop the taking over lands."

"The government is killing agriculture. Enough with the settlements. It's time to start investing in farming," said Eitan Broshi (Zionist Union).





