Diaspora communities lose touch with their roots

Recently, the Meir Harel Yeshiva conducted its annual visit to the Diaspora. During their trip, they visited Religious-Zionist communities in Toronto, Miami, New Jersey, New York City and the Five Towns of Nassau County. They met with the rabbis and leaders of these communities, as well as with Meir Harel graduates working as Zionist emissaries in different communities and serving as Rabbis and teachers.

Most importantly, the yeshiva representatives spoke with 12th graders about a range of subjects. These topics included coming to Israel for a year after high school, learning in yeshivas together with Israeli students, getting to know the Land of Israel, experiencing Israel first-hand, understanding the issues and conflicts the nation faces, learning Hebrew and serving in the IDF.

Over the course of the visit, two challenging issues came up. These issues are not new, but have intensified over recent years.

The first problem is a disturbing trend of Diaspora communities distancing themselves from Zionism.

Previously, a major part of these communities' Jewish identity was expressed in Hebrew studies and identification with Israel. However, the focus is slowly changing to the communities' internal challenges as Diaspora communities.

This doesn't, however, detract from the fact that if there is an emergency in Israel, these communities will be active and raise contributions for Israel and the IDF.

However, most of the educational institutions no longer require the students to learn Hebrew.

As a result, a large majority of "gap year" students who come to Israel are doing so in separate frameworks for Diaspora students. These frameworks do not teach Hebrew, nor do they provie students with day-to-day contact with Israelis their own age. Additionally, participants have no opportunity to be part of Israeli life or to understand the Israeli experience.

Instead, their visits around Israel are closer to tourist sightseeing than to the ideal of learning about Israel and understanding the lives of Israel's Jews. As a result, students return home after doing a year of "tourist travelling" in Israel and no more.

Incidentally, these institutions are also profitable, with parents spending around $30,000 per year, or approximately 20,000 NIS per month.

Though certain parents who quite satisfied with this arrangement, since if their sons and daughters had learned in Israeli frameworks, they may have decided to stay in Israel, or to serve in the IDF.

What these parents don't understand is even though this detachment from Israel "pays off" in the short term, it is liable to increase assimilation rates in the long term.

Since the graduates of these programs are the next generation's leaders, the end result of this detachment will be a leadership which has no significant connection with Israel and does not sense that its roots are there. Instead, it focuses almost exclusively on its own community issues.

This is an extremely dangerous outcome, since both the communities of Israel and of the Diaspora are becoming distanced. From a long-term strategic point of view, in about another decade this is liable to create a very significant separation, possibly eroding reciprocal responsibility and support.

In our meetings, the mutual need for connection was emphasized. Israel's Jews need the connection with the Diaspora Jews no less than Diaspora Jews need the connection with the Israel's Jews.

It was very encouraging, therefore, to meet students from Rambam Mesivta in Woodmere and Hebrew Academic in Miami Beach, two institutions which instill solid Zionist values. These institutions are proud of students who come to Israel to study in Israeli frameworks, and support those who choose to remain in Israel and serve in the IDF.

The second issue is which surfaced during our visit is the issue of "lone soldiers" in the IDF. In every community, there are students who feel a great drive and pride to serve in the IDF, and they come to Israel for the purpose.

During our visits, we heard harsh criticism about the situation of "lone soldiers" especially those from the religious community, who apparently are not handled properly. The fact us that there is a lack of understanding of religious lone soldiers' unique needs. In more than a few cases, instead of benefit being gained from their desire to volunteer, the result was negative.

Among possible solutions for this are appropriate preparation for military service, as well as an effective framework for the support and guidance of lone soldiers during their service.





