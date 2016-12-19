Haredi leaders: We oppose but won't protest

Degel Hatorah party heads have announced they will support the fight against Arad's mayor, but will not support public demonstrations.

"There's a difference between fighting a mayor and holding public demonstrations. Our rabbis have instructed us not to participate in demonstrations," they told Yated Ne'eman. "As per our rabbis' instructions, the public is preparing for prayer gatherings and to protest the continued injury caused to the Gur community of Arad by the Israeli mayors."

Arad's Ashkenazi synaggue was forcefully taken over by the local Gur community, despite attempts by the local Ashkenazi and Chabad community to preserve their synagogue's traditional and welcoming nature.

In their discussion of the matter, neither Gur nor the other haredi communities make note of the fact the synagogue did not and does not belong to Gur. The Arad Gur community has also declared Arad will one day be a haredi city. Meanwhile, Arad's other residents want their town to return to the previous status quo.

"The haredi community has harshly criticized the trend of Israeli mayors ignoring their local haredi communities, and we strongly oppose this," said Lithuanian-haredi leaders. "The case in Arad is an extreme example of the problem, which harms the synagogue's holiness and is therefore of concern to the entire haredi community.

"Anyone whose Jewish heart beats within him will condemn these low acts committed by the 'protesters' who dared desecrate the Shabbat's (Jewish Sabbath) sanctity. And this includes - especially - those who joyfully sowed the seeds of incitement, and happily reaped the fruits of their labors."

According to Yated Ne'eman, the seculars' demonstration in Arad was not an isolated incident.

"This is an ugly case of incitement, and it has unfortunately become a trend in several cities whose mayors think they can abuse Torah-true residents and harass them in every way possible, including preventing them from using appropriate buildings for prayers and educational institutions and harming their political representation. Worst of all, these mayors attempt to de-legitimize the very fact these haredim live in their cities. These mayors have become world-class inciters,and we can only pray G-d will save us from their hands," the haredi newspaper concluded.

It should be noted that Arad is one of several towns whose residents feel haredi communities come in, not to live peacefully with the town's other residents but rather to force a takeover.

Recently, the Ashkenazi community in Arad approached the Chabad rabbi, asking him to aid their quest in peacefully retaking their synagogue. However, the Chabad rabbi "did not want to start a fight" and therefore was forced to refuse their request.

The Gur community, meanwhile, received keys from a mayor sympathetic to their cause. Just before the Israeli Police came to force them out, they managed to bribe an official and get the ruling canceled, allowing their takeover to continue.

Meanwhile, in the neighboring city of Dimona, secular, traditional, and religious and haredi residents live side by side, sharing peace, amicability, and respect. The secular and traditional residents speak of Judaism, and of the local rabbis, with respect, and the haredi sector does not seclude itself, welcoming irreligious and less religious children into their schools and preschools.