Israeli millionaire nabbed for bribes to foreign officials

Businessman allegedly led ring which pumped millions of dollars in bribes into pockets of foreign officials.

Israeli police detained a businessman suspected of laundering money and transferring large sums of money to foreign officials.

According to a report Monday morning from a police department foreign press spokesperson, the suspect was allegedly responsible for transferring millions of dollars in bribes to foreign officials.

The kickbacks reportedly came not only from the suspect, but a number of other interested parties who channeled their funds through the individual in question.

The investigation is a joint effort involving law enforcement authorities from Israel, the United States, Switzerland, and Guiana.

Among other allegations, the suspect is believed to have given large sums of money to officials in Guiana to promote his businesses there.

The detainment of the key suspect on Monday is the culmination of an undercover investigation, and is expected to yield a formal arrest later today at a hearing in a Rishon LeTzion court.